Dr. Sutton Urges Public School Reform to Include LawEd™ and Real-World Life Skills

Dr. Anelia Sutton #LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

For over 100 years, schools have failed to evolve. Dr. Sutton says it’s time to teach life skills and LawEd™ to protect and empower future generations.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a century, America’s public school curriculum has remained largely unchanged while the world outside its walls has transformed beyond recognition. Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, says it’s time for education to evolve to meet the real needs of the next generation.“Education should evolve as humanity evolves. If we can update our phones every year, we can update our schools every century,” said Dr. Sutton.LawEd™ (short code for Law Education) is Dr. Sutton’s nationwide movement to make legal literacy a standard part of K–12 education. Her call is directed to Boards of Education, policymakers, and all governing bodies overseeing curriculum development. The goal is to equip every student with practical life skills and the legal knowledge necessary to navigate adulthood with confidence and competence.According to the National Center for Education Statistics, homeschooling rates have sharply increased in the past decade as parents cite growing distrust in the public school system, dissatisfaction with outdated subjects, and fears for their children’s safety amid recurring school shootings. Many parents now seek alternatives that emphasize safety, relevance, and empowerment over rote memorization and test performance.“Parents are not abandoning education—they’re abandoning irrelevance,” Dr. Sutton explained. “They want their children to learn skills that actually protect and serve them in real life. LawEd™ answers that call.”“Schools still prepare students for a world that no longer exists,” she added. “They graduate without knowing how to protect their rights, manage contracts, or understand the justice system they live under. That’s not education—that’s neglect.”Mission Possible University, which has already enrolled over 26,000 students in just four years, represents what a modern learning model can look like—one that blends civic awareness, self-advocacy, and practical law education into a framework for lifelong empowerment.“Why are schools teaching kids to memorize facts instead of mastering freedom? LawEd™ gives them real tools to protect and prosper,” said Dr. Sutton.The LawEd™ initiative is rapidly gaining traction among educators, community leaders, and reform advocates nationwide who agree it’s time for a curriculum that keeps pace with reality. Dr. Sutton’s message is clear: future generations deserve more than memorized facts—they deserve tools for survival, justice, and prosperity.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, author of The Law Revolution and the visionary behind LawEd™, a movement redefining how society understands and teaches law. As an author, strategist, and educator, she is leading a nationwide campaign to make legal education a human right and a core part of every student’s learning journey.

