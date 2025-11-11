Dr. Sutton’s LawEd™ Calls on Pope Leo XIV to Champion Law Education as a Moral Duty to Protect ‘The Least of These.’

Dr. Anelia Sutton

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, is calling upon Pope Leo XIV and global faith leaders to join her in addressing one of humanity’s most urgent spiritual responsibilities: ending the suffering caused by legal ignorance.“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40For centuries, complex legal systems have kept justice locked behind walls of privilege. Millions remain at the mercy of powerful institutions because they simply don’t know their rights. Dr. Sutton’s LawEd™ movement seeks to change that—bringing legal education to the people and transforming justice from an exclusive privilege into a universal human right.“Legal education is not just about law,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton. “It is about love in action. It’s how we protect the dignity God gave us. Every person deserves to know how to defend themselves and those they love.”A Spiritual Appeal to the VaticanIn alignment with Pope Leo XIV’s long-standing message of justice and mercy, Dr. Sutton urges the Church to recognize legal education as a moral and pastoral mission.“The righteous person reveres laws and respects them, knowing they constitute a barrier protecting the defenseless from the tyranny of the powerful,” the Pope has affirmed.Dr. Sutton’s LawEd™ echoes this principle by teaching the powerless how to use the law as that very barrier—equipping them to challenge corruption, defend families, and pursue peace with understanding instead of fear.“Too many people are destroyed by systems they don’t understand,” Dr. Sutton added. “If the Church helps them learn, it would be fulfilling one of Christ’s greatest commandments: to care for the least of us.”Why LawEd™ Matters1 in 3 people worldwide experience injustice or corruption each year.Legal illiteracy is a root cause of poverty, abuse, and systemic exploitation.Dr. Anelia Sutton’s LawEd™ programs have reached 26,000 students in just four years—proving that plain-language law education can transform lives.Through Mission Possible University, Dr. Sutton’s initiative partners with churches, universities, and community organizations to provide legal-rights workshops, faith-based study materials, and simple guides that help people protect their rights and their families.A Sacred Call to ActionDr. Sutton now invites Pope Leo XIV, clergy, and people of faith around the world to embrace a shared goal: Make legal education as fundamental as reading and writing.“Where there is no justice, there can be no peace,” the Pope once declared—a truth at the heart of Dr. Sutton’s vision.Under Dr. Sutton’s leadership, LawEd™ stands ready to collaborate with the Vatican and faith-based communities to weave justice education into the Church’s global mission—empowering every believer to act as a defender of truth, mercy, and human dignity.About Dr. Anelia Sutton & LawEd™Dr. Anelia Sutton is a legal strategist, author of The Law Revolution , and founder of Mission Possible University, which has enrolled over 26,000 students worldwide. She coined the term LawEd™ (short code for Law Education) to describe her movement making legal knowledge available to all.LawEd™ bridges the gap between academic law and everyday life, teaching people to navigate, challenge, and change unjust systems. Dr. Sutton’s work has been recognized for transforming legal awareness into a spiritual and social movement rooted in empowerment, dignity, and justice.

