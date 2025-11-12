Dr. Anelia Sutton Calls on Community, Political, and Faith Leaders to Recognize Law Education as a Human Right

Dr. Anelia Sutton #LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

LawEd™ Movement Declares Legal Education a Moral, Civic, and Spiritual Responsibility for Every Generation

It’s not enough to pray for justice; we must prepare people for it.” — Dr. Anelia Sutton

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and author of The Law Revolution , has issued an impassioned call to action to educators, lawmakers, faith leaders, and community advocates worldwide: recognize law education as a human right.For too long, legal knowledge has been treated as a private luxury — confined to universities and courtrooms, priced beyond the reach of the very people most affected by the law. Dr. Sutton’s LawEd™ movement challenges that paradigm, asserting that legal literacy is not a privilege — it is protection.“Before LawEd™, I felt powerless in court. Now, I walk in understanding my rights and my strategy. Legal education changed my life.”— Alyssa J., Mission Possible University StudentThrough her groundbreaking platform Mission Possible University (MPU), Dr. Sutton has already enrolled 26,000 students in just four years, outpacing traditional law schools and proving the public’s hunger for accessible, empowering law education.“Every child learns basic math to count money — why shouldn’t every student learn basic law to defend their rights?” Sutton asks. “We are failing generations by sending them into adulthood unarmed in a world governed by legal systems they do not understand.”The LawEd™ initiative bridges the gap between justice and education by transforming legal understanding into an essential life skill — accessible, affordable, and actionable. Sutton’s mission is clear: to embed law education into public school curriculums and make legal literacy as fundamental as reading or writing.Dr. Sutton urges leaders of faith, politics, and education to unite under one shared conviction — that ignorance of the law should never be a condition of birth, poverty, or geography.“It’s not enough to pray for justice; we must prepare people for it.”— Dr. Anelia Sutton, Founder of Mission Possible UniversityLawEd™ represents a future where no one stands alone before a judge, a contract, or a crisis — because they’ve already been taught how to stand strong.About LawEd™LawEd™ (short code for Law Education) is a term coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton, founder of Mission Possible University and architect of the modern legal education movement. LawEd™ transforms legal understanding from an exclusive professional privilege into a universal public right — taking power out of ivory towers and putting it back into people’s hands.About Mission Possible UniversityMission Possible University (MPU) is the world’s first public-access law education platform, offering accessible, engaging, and empowering courses that teach everyday people how to understand, navigate, and transform the legal system. With 26,000 students enrolled and counting, MPU is redefining justice education for the modern world.

The Law Revolution Book – Legal Power in Your Hands

