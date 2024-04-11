Bobbitt Announces Coastal Office Launch and Welcomes New Regional Leader
Strategic Expansion Promises Enhanced Services and Community Development with Seasoned Expert Chris Knight
It is thrilling to lead efforts that will shape the infrastructure of this vibrant community we are now proud to call home”WILMINGTON, NC, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbitt, a veteran in the commercial and industrial construction industry, today announced a new phase of growth and service for North Carolina's coastal communities with the establishment of its latest office to be located at 9600 Number 5 Ploof Rd. in Leland, NC. This strategic expansion reinforces Bobbitt’s commitment to the region and growing eastern NC communities. Chris Knight, Vice President and Regional Leader brings over two decades of construction and business development expertise to the expanding coastal market.
Knight, whose comprehensive career spans high-profile projects and executive leadership, enters his new role with a vision to nurture Bobbitt's legacy of excellence and community-oriented construction.
“Joining Bobbitt is more than a career move; it's about being part of a family that prioritizes growth, culture, and long-term vision," said Knight. "It is thrilling to lead efforts that will shape the infrastructure of this vibrant community we are now proud to call home.”
Knight's previous experience in Charlotte—where he successfully directed multimillion-dollar projects and enhanced company operations—previews the expertise and pioneering spirit he now brings to Bobbitt’s coastal presence. Bobbitt is also no stranger to the community. Over the past several years, the company has contributed more than $80 million in direct economic impact that is being infused into the Wilmington area. This new flag solidifies its commitment to the area. The new office will address the region’s escalating need for refined construction services and play a pivotal role in propelling the local economy forward.
Natalie English, President of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, remarked on the potential regional impact. “Bobbitt’s expansion reflects Wilmington’s growth trajectory and increasing attraction for businesses. We’re excited for what this means in terms of local job creation and the expertise that Chris brings to the market.”
Under Knight’s leadership, Bobbitt aims to bring a nimble, responsive, and holistic service package to clients in the coastal region, by offering an integrated design-build approach in addition to their general contracting, and interiors services. “Our project developers are not just builders; they’re solution-providers who work hand-in-hand with end users to craft workspaces that truly serve their needs,” Knight added.
“Chris’s addition to our team marks a significant milestone for Bobbitt as we continue to expand,” said Bobbitt President and CEO, Brian Denisar. “His intrinsic value to the leadership team is immeasurable, bringing with him a wealth of wisdom and insight. What truly stands out is his eagerness to collaborate, and spirit of continuous improvement that we treasure, always asking ‘How can we do this better together?’”
Recognizing the pressing need for skilled labor, Bobbitt is devotedly setting down roots in the Wilmington region with plans to actively engage and support local trade schools and community colleges in the surrounding counties. Through these purposeful partnerships, Bobbitt’s goal is to cultivate a talented workforce to fulfill the local industry’s growing demands.
Reflecting a deep commitment to inclusive community development, Bobbitt plans to advocate for and contribute to initiatives such as STEM conferences, as well as champion programs—- designed to inspire more women to pursue careers in skilled trades similar to “She Built This City”, which Knight was heavily involved with in Charlotte, NC. This strategic effort reinforces Bobbitt’s comprehensive approach to community involvement, aiming to diversify and strengthen the local workforce beyond the expectations of conventional construction roles.
About Bobbitt
Bobbitt is a 100% Employee-Owned company, proudly serving the Carolinas for over 78 years as a leader in the design, construction, and management of commercial and industrial buildings and interiors. Headquartered out of Raleigh, NC, with locations in Burlington, Winston-Salem and Leland, Bobbitt has a strong reputation for quality, commitment, and integrity and has been recognized as a TBJ's Fast 50 company, Best Employer in NC, and as a Best Place to Work in the Triangle and the Triad.
