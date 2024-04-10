Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives additional EUR 5.4M from Denmark

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received an additional EUR 5.4 million grant from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another significant step in strengthening Ukraine's energy sector. This grant supplements Denmark’s prior contribution of approximately EUR 11 million to the Fund over the past two years.

The additional grant holds significant importance as it will empower Ukraine to procure urgently required equipment for its energy sector, particularly in light of the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Additionally, it will aid in preparing for the next winter season and safeguarding the continued functionality of the energy sector amidst the challenges posed by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Energy Community Secretariat is honored to partner and expresses its gratitude to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its unwavering support and contributions to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 410 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.