FEI: Front End of Innovation Announces 2024 Key Session Lineup
FEI: Front End of Innovation 2024 Will Be Held June 10-12, 2024 Featuring Renowned Cross-Industry and Cross-Disciplinary Corporate Innovation Leaders
If you’re not engaging across functions, you’re missing out on true innovation. That’s why I’m eagerly anticipating the interdisciplinary interactivity at FEI 2024.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEI: Front End of Innovation (FEI), the premier knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration event for corporate innovators, Research and Development (R&D), strategy and transformation and analytics and data science leaders, today announced its full program and speaking lineup for its 2024 event to be held June 10-12, 2024 at the Omni Hotel at the Seaport in Boston.
— Miranda Helmer, VP, Innovation Discovery at The Clorox Company
Miranda Helmer, VP, Innovation Discovery at The Clorox Company said, “Innovation transcends functions. It thrives in the spaces between disciplines. If you’re not engaging across functions, you’re missing out on true innovation. That’s why I’m eagerly anticipating the interdisciplinary interactivity at FEI 2024.”
Held annually in Boston, FEI: Front End of Innovation 2024 takes a look across industry landscapes for a fresh view of the latest technologies, people and strategies fueling the evolution of new product design and development and disrupting the status quo.
Featuring an expertly curated, immersive agenda, the FEI 2024 program offers a 360-degree view of innovation’s latest trends and developments, while ensuring effective, cross-collaboration through interdisciplinary roundtables alongside cross-industry sessions throughout the three-day agenda.
Gus Valen, CEO of the Valen Group said, “The FEI agenda this year [2024] is truly remarkable, covering all the hot-button issues top of mind for innovators. From collaboration to AI to people and talent, I'm eager to dive into the learning, sharing, and the collaborative spirit that defines this event. Here's to another inspiring and insightful FEI.”
Key sessions at FEI: Front End of Innovation 2024 include:
• Insights From Actual Humanity-Centric Innovation
Milan Ivosevic, Lisa Fawcett, and Charles Smith, CooperSurgical
• Prompt Engineering & Innovation Evolution
Sanjana Paul, Earth Hacks
• The Front End of Universal Innovation
Kate Carruthers, University of New South Wales
• Net Zero Emissions Competition
Leslie Shannon, Nokia; Claudia Reuter, Director, Yale University; Lisa Costello, Director, Prologis; and Caley Hart, Cornell Tech
• Gen Z Focus
Cherie Leonard, Colgate-Palmolive; Oksana Sobol, The Clorox Company; Michael Nevski, Visa; Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics; and Bodhi Patil, Ocean Health and Human Health
• Brunch With the Bots
Gail Martino, Unilever; Nevada Sanchez, Butterfly Network, Inc.; and Omar Eleryan, Cleo Robotics
For a full list of speakers and sessions at FEI: Front End of Innovation 2024, see the agenda.
About FEI: Front End of Innovation
For more than 20-years, corporate innovators, product development and R&D executives have gathered at FEI: Front End of Innovation in Boston to stay ahead of trends, collaborate and identify opportunities to develop and deliver the next-gen products and services that propel businesses forward.
