Webinar: Great Books for Maine Classrooms

Teachers love books and this webinar is designed to highlight books found to have great value in Maine classrooms.

Hosted by Maine DOE Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellowship Team – James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp, this webinar will offer book suggestions for a variety of content covering all grade levels. Topics will include elementary books and authors, middle-grade series, high-interest writers from Maine, books written by women with female protagonists, books by black and brown authors, graphic novels, nonfiction titles, and many more.

We encourage you to bring your own suggestions and hope you can join us!

For further information, reach our to Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellowship Team – James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp at James.St.Pierre.@maine.gov and Dorie.Tripp@maine.gov

