Reports Due Soon: April 1 Enrollment & Quarter 3 Reporting

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 3 (January, February, and March) as well as any updates to previous quarters and the April 1 Enrollment Report opened on April 1st. These reports are due on Monday, April 15th.

These reports need to be reviewed and submitted in NEO Student Data. In preparation for this reporting, please update student data in State Synergy for enrollment, attendance, truancy, and behavior. Update bullying incidents in NEO.

Reporting Resources:

For questions and technical assistance for quarterly reporting, please Maine DOE’s Data Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896