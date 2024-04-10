Submit Release
Resources for Celebrating School Lunch Hero Day on May 3

School Nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate, between preparing delicious food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile. We hope schools across Maine will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 3 to celebrate their hard work and commitment.

This day, the first Friday in May has been celebrated annually since 2013 and was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series.  School Lunch Hero Day allows parents, students, school staff, and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to Maine students daily.

School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day allows the community to thank these hardworking heroes for their dedication to fueling our students’ success.

Here are some fun activities students could do to celebrate their School Lunch Hero:

Find more information about School Lunch Hero Day here.

