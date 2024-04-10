InventionHome® Inventor Creates Tool Designed to Test Circuit Voltage without Being Forced to Dismantle the Connection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyndon G. of Kirksville, MO is the creator of new and improved Wire Nuts, a small device that allows professionals and homeowners to test for voltage without taking the connection apart. The device is comprised of an electrical connector featuring a top surface with a continuous opening and a solid end. The top surface allows a user to supply an electrical tester to wire leads within the connector without having to remove the connector cap. The design may be shaped like a funnel with a metal spiral inserted inside.
Users can insert test leads into the plastic casing at the top end to test for voltage and continuity safely and easily. It tightens around copper wiring when making a connection to maximize effectiveness of the voltage test. Ultimately, it saves time and offers convenience when identifying functioning versus malfunctioning circuits.
Tools that test voltage and circuit continuity include a wide range of devices essential for professionals and technicians to ensure electrical systems are functioning correctly, troubleshoot issues, and maintain safety standards. Multimeters, voltage testers, continuity testers, circuit testers, and insulation testers are useful but often require the dismantling of the connection prior to application. Safety features such as CAT (Category) ratings, overvoltage protection, and ruggedized designs have been created to enhance the safety and durability of testing tools, making them suitable for more demanding environments.
Advancements in testing technology have led to the development of more accurate, reliable, and user-friendly testing tools. Products like the Wire Nuts would fit into this innovative and versatile sphere due to offering a much safer and time saving method of voltage and continuity identification.
Lyndon was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wire Nuts product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Wire Nuts can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
