Colleen Hawkinson Appointed New Director of the DC BID Council
Hawkinson Brings 20+ Years of Experience Including Inaugural Executive Director of the Dupont Circle BID
Colleen’s passion for placemaking and community engagement make her the ideal candidate to lead the organization into its next phase of its growth and impact.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an extensive search and interview process, the DC BID Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Colleen Hawkinson as its new Director. With more than 20 years of public- and private-sector placemaking, place management, urban planning, and infrastructure delivery experience, Colleen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Colleen’s tenure as Director of the DC BID Council began April 10, 2024.
— Kenyattah Robinson, Chair of the DC BID Council
“I am thrilled to step into this role at the DC BID Council and to continue advocating for vibrant, inclusive, and economically thriving neighborhoods across the District,” said Colleen Hawkinson, a Ward 4 resident in the District of Columbia. “I am committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, and look forward to collaborating with stakeholders and partners to help strengthen and make more resilient the individual communities that – together – make DC the unique and special place it always has been.”
Prior to joining the DC BID Council, Colleen served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District (BID), where she achieved remarkable success in advocating for and implementing transformative projects that enhanced the neighborhood’s vibrancy and livability. During her tenure at the Dupont Circle BID, Colleen spearheaded the successful advocacy and acquisition of $30 million for the construction of the Dupont Plaza and Streetscape project, a pivotal initiative that will revitalize the historic neighborhood’s public spaces. In addition to her infrastructure and economic development expertise, Colleen brings more than 15 years’ worth of experience working within District government, and a strong ability to work across sectors on shared priorities.
“The DC BID Council remains extremely positive about DC’s future. After investing considerable effort to carefully consider the strategic role of BIDs during this period of rapid and dynamic change for both our organization and the District, we concluded BIDs must remain an important voice in the discussions that will ultimately shape this future,” said Kenyattah Robinson, President & CEO of the Mount Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District and Chair of the DC BID Council. “Colleen’s passion for placemaking and community engagement make her the ideal candidate to lead the organization into its next phase of its growth and impact.”
The DC BID Council is an association representing Washington, D.C.’s 12 BIDs. Since its founding in 2009, the DC BID Council has served as a platform for cooperation and opportunities or challenges that cut across all of our boundaries and impact the entire city. DC’s BIDs operate in some of the highest-employment areas of the District. Building on a strong foundation of core clean and safe services, BIDs collaborate with public and private partners to cultivate strong and connected communities, improve the public realm, and strengthen and diversify DC’s economy.
“Colleen is an accomplished, collegial, strategic, and effective executive with a proven track record of collaborating and innovating to deliver results both inside and outside of the BID network,” said Steve Moore, Executive Director of the Southwest Business Improvement District and Vice Chair of the DC BID Council. “Her hiring is a positive step in advancing the work of the DC BID Council while also elevating across multiple audiences the positive story of the cumulative benefits of BIDs in DC.”
For more information about the DC BID Council and its member BIDs, please visit dcbidcouncil.org. To reach Colleen by email, please contact colleen@dcbidcouncil.org.
