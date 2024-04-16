Angel Investors Network Debuts Nashville Chapter: A Beacon for Veteran Entrepreneurs
Angel Investors Network provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.
Angel Investors Network is donating proceeds of their silent auction at the launch of the Nashville chapter to support Advancing the Line for Veterans (ATLVets.org), underscoring their commitment to honoring and empowering our veterans.
Jeff Barnes, AIN CEO, embodies dedication to veterans' transition to entrepreneurship. Join us in honoring his service & supporting veteran entrepreneurs.
Angel Investors Network Expands to Nashville, Fostering Growth and Opportunity for Veteran Entrepreneurs
The initiative, led by CEO and Navy Veteran Jeff Barnes, was initially slated for 2019 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With renewed vigor, AIN is set to fulfill its commitment to Nashville, reinforcing its mission to facilitate business growth and success.
Event Highlights:
Dates: May 29-31
Venue: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
Registration & Tickets: https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com/nashville-2024
A Mission Rooted in Service and Success
Barnes' vision for AIN's expansion into Nashville is deeply personal and professional. "Launching in Nashville is not just about growth; it's about homecoming and giving back. We are here to empower veterans to leverage their skills in the business world, ensuring they have the support and resources to thrive," Barnes remarked.
Exclusive Offer for Our Veterans
As a token of appreciation for their service, AIN is offering veterans a 50% discount on event tickets. Attendees are encouraged to use the coupon code "DD214" to avail of this special offer, underscoring AIN's dedication to facilitating veterans' successful transition into entrepreneurship.
A Silent Auction for a Cause
The Nashville chapter launch will also host a silent auction, with all proceeds directed to Advancing the Line for Veterans (ATLVets.org). This initiative underscores AIN's commitment to the welfare and advancement of the veteran community, aiming to foster an environment of growth and mutual support.
Supporting Veterans in Business Ownership
As a Navy veteran, Mr. Barnes understands the challenges military veterans face when seeking employment and a new mission after their military career. To this end, Angel Investors Network has partnered with Patriot Growth Capital (PGC) to make business ownership and financial independence a reality for veterans. PGCs will be present at the event in support of Angel Investors Network and bring a number of veterans who are utilizing their programs to transition from the military into a new role and mission as business owners.
Be Part of a Transformative Experience
This event marks the beginning of AIN's presence in Nashville and represents a collective step forward in supporting and celebrating veteran entrepreneurs. By participating, attendees will contribute to a meaningful cause, gaining insights into entrepreneurship while supporting veteran business owners.
For media inquiries, event coverage, and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.
About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network was founded to connect entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and investors necessary to bring their visions to life. With a strong focus on veteran entrepreneurs, AIN seeks to empower those who have served their country to succeed in their business endeavors.
For event details, registration, or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com/nashville-2024. You can also email them at Info@AngelNetwork.com or call (877) 626-7357.
Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
