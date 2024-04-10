Opening of the polypropylene bag production plant "Nur-pak" LLC in the city of Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the production plant of polypropylene bags "Nur-pak" LLC in the city of Istaravshan.

The new industrial enterprise was built within the framework of constructive measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the implementation of the fourth national goal - rapid industrialization of the country with the contribution of business brothers from the Musoevs family.

In the enterprise, 2 modern technological lines imported from developed countries are assembled and installed with the involvement of domestic specialists, and 10 types of polypropylene bags of various sizes with a capacity of 5 to 70 kilograms are produced.

The company's production products are substitutes for imports, and its production within the country is 20 times better than imports from abroad. Currently, the number of employees includes 30 people, and the businessman has promised to increase this number to 100 people by the international holiday of Navruz, 80 percent of whom are women.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that the production capacity of the enterprise is from 4 to 6 million pieces of polypropylene bags of various sizes per year.

The entire list of manufactured products meets international standards in terms of appearance and quality, and is exported to the country as well as domestic markets.

This enterprise was built on a total area of 2,500 square meters with high quality.

Polypropylene bags produced by this company are of high quality and are intended for storing grain, potatoes, onions and other types of agricultural products.

The goal of establishing a polypropylene bag production plant is to strengthen the industrial capacity of the Sughd Province and supply the country's markets with domestic products.

This enterprise has a canteen for 30 people, a dressing room and other working rooms, all of which are equipped with tables and chairs and other amenities.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with a sample of production products of this and other industrial enterprises of the city of Istaravshan.

According to the officials, currently 95 small and large industrial enterprises are operating in the city of Istaravshan, which annually produce more than one billion somoni of various competitive products of the world market.

The number of residents employed in industrial enterprises of the city is more than 1 thousand 800 people.

Most of the production products of industrial enterprises of the city are exported abroad

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the production products of the newly built company "Nur-pak" Limited Liability Company. Also, entrepreneurs and employees were given useful advice on increasing the volume of production and export of domestic products abroad.