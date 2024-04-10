Opening of "Tabassum" Pre-school Educational Institution Nursery-Kindergarten No. 8 in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened in Ravghangaron village of Guli surkh rural community of Istaravshan city a building of Pre-School Institution Nursery-Kindergarten No. 8, and got acquainted with the created conditions in it.

"Tabassum" Pre-School Institution was built with the contribution of local businessmen and generous people of the village to celebrate the 35th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, and it is designed to take care of 140 children.

There are 5 groups in the kindergarten, and 22 experienced teachers educate the children by organizing interesting activities. In the kindergarten, classes are held in the state language, Russian and English.

The spacious training and recreation rooms of the pupils are equipped with beds, wardrobes, tables, chairs and various toys, and are decorated with high aesthetic taste in accordance with the colorful world of children.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, presented gifts to the students of the Preschool Institution and evaluated the establishment of the kindergarten as effective in raising a healthy, self-aware and patriotic generation.

The joint action of the initiative residents of the village to build a kindergarten, which is important for a happy life of the future generation, was called an example. Because previously there was no pre-school education institution in the village of Ravghangaron, and residents took their children to the city and other villages of Istaravshan. With the construction of the kindergarten building, this problem of the villagers has been solved for several years.

Summerhouses, playgrounds and a swimming pool have been built on the territory of the newly built pre-school education institution, and decent conditions have been created for the recreation and relaxation of the educators.

According to the officials, there are 15 pre-school educational institutions in the territory of the ancient city of Itaravshan with the coverage of more than 1,900 students, of which 6 are private kindergartens. Also, 1,280 children are involved in child development centers near general secondary education institutions to prepare for school.