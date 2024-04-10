Opening of a new administrative building of "Guli surkh" rural community of Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in the city of Istaravshan, in Ravghangaron neighborhood, put into use a new administrative building of the rural community "Guli surkh".

The facility consists of a basement and two floors, it was built according to the design and construction of modern urban planning architecture, and its total land area is 0.21 hectares.

The new administrative building of "Gili surkh" rural community has 15 spacious working rooms, meeting and marriage halls, a canteen, a library and other auxiliary facilities.

The facility was built in continuation of the implementation of the constructive policy of the country's top leadership with the funding of patriotic entrepreneurs and the involvement of local residents in a deliberate manner based on the recommendations and advice of specialists.

All the working rooms of the employees are provided with modern equipment and technology, tables and chairs and other necessary accessories by the initiative of the Executive body of state power of Istaravshan city, and have good working and service conditions.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created for the employees of the local self-governing bodies in the new building, highly appreciated the quality of the completed works and gave specific instructions to the officials to further improve the services.

The new administrative building is part of the implementation of the action plan for celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in “Guli surkh" rural community.

On the basis of the instructions of the Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, in the "Guli surkh" rural community of Istaravshan city, the construction, repair and renovation of more than 100 facilities in various areas and fields are planned, 54 of which are already in use.

The surroundings of the building are beautified in the continuation of the implementation of constructive goals, and at night, various lights on 13 pillars provide illumination of the place.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during a sincere conversation with the employees of the rural community "Guli surkh" of the city of Istaravshan, called the opening of the new administrative building a valuable gift for them, urging them to improve the quality of work and services, timely consideration of residents' appeals, contributing to the implementation of the constructive goals of the country's Government, and guided for the effective implementation of various government programs.

We remind that "Guli surkh" is one of the largest rural communities of Istaravshan city, it has 17 villages and more than 50 thousand inhabitants.