Opening of Ismoili Somoni Cultural-Recreation Park and the statue of King Ismoili Somoni in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Istaravshan city, unveiled the statue of the Founder of the Tajik state, King Ismoili Somoni, and opened the Ismoili Somoni Cultural-Recreation Park.

This place of recreation and entertainment was built on the basis of the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to provide the necessary conditions for walking and recreation of residents, activities for children and teenagers in the area of 2.4 hectares of land for the amount of 4.5 million somoni, taking into account modern requirements and high art of architecture. It now gives a beauty to the center of Istaravshan.

The construction work started in 2023 by the order of the Executive body of state power in the city of Istaravshan and was built by the builders of the public organization club "20th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan" within 2 years. During the construction work, 100 local residents were provided with permanent employment .

According to the general plan, a statue of King Ismoili Somoni, whose height is 12 meters, has been placed in the park.

For the pleasant recreation and entertainment of residents, guests and tourists, wide walkways, beautiful alleys, benches, summerhouses, and for lovers of sports, physical education and children's activities special places and sports equipment have been installed. In the evenings, the view of the cultural and recreational park becomes very beautiful and charming, 70 pillars with lighting devices and multi-colored lights add another charm to the territory of the facility.

The cultural park is fenced around, and its entrance gate is also decorated with high architectural art.

More than 1000 shade and evergreen trees and numerous seasonal flowers have been planted in different places of the cultural park, and the entire area of the land has been landscaped. Trees, flowers and bushes are drip-fed, and the paths of the new park are paved with high architectural art.

The cultural and entertainment park named after Ismoili Somoni in Istaravshan can be interpreted as a place of rest and recreation and a sign of respect for the statehood of Tajiks.

Residents of the city of Istaravshan considered the construction of such a beautiful cultural and entertainment place as another constructive step and a testimony to the expansion of creativity in independent Tajikistan, thanks to the peace and stability of society and constructive goals.