Opening of the Palace of Culture of the city of Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip to the cities and districts of Sughd Province, opened the newly built Palace of Culture in the city of Istaravshan.

The Palace of Culture was built on an area of 500 square meters, and the construction area under the building is 1,800 square meters.

The facility was built by "KSM - 2020" LLC by order of the Capital construction department of the Executive body of state power of Sughd Province.

30 people were provided with permanent jobs in the building of the Palace of Culture in Istaravshan. 150 local builders were involved in the construction works.

This building consists of a basement and two floors, and in its basement there are the best opportunities for dance ensembles, shashmaqom singers and pop and folk groups.

On the first floor there is an open and spacious concert hall with 1000 seats, a security checkpoint, and on the second floor there are offices and a library.

The Palace of Culture was built in a unique style of national architecture, and its interior is skillfully plastered with the involvement of builders, which looks attractive. As for its external appearance, it added a new charm to the beauty of the city.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the existing conditions and talking with the employees and specialists of the field, emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan pays special attention to the development of the cultural sector and constantly implements important measures to attract talented young people to arts and crafts.

This building was completely rebuilt according to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and in order to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Decorative evergreens and colorful seasonal flowers are planted in the courtyard of the cultural facility.

Here, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, presented to the artists 30 types of musical instruments, who play an important role in the development of the industry.

Such a beautiful and magnificent building with modern offices was a long-standing dream of the cultural people of Istaravshan.

As a symbol of sincere respect and gratitude for the attention and care of the great Leader of the Nation in the field of culture, the artists of the city of Istaravshan presented an interesting and colorful program in the newly built hall of the Palace of Culture.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the cultural program of the artists, which embodied the achievements of the independence period, unity, progress and prosperity of the independent Tajikistan.