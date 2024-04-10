Council Appoints Caven West as New Executive Director

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The Montgomery County Council announces the appointment of Caven West as its new executive director responsible for leading the 100-person staff that provides fiscal and policy analysis of the $7.1 billion county operating budget and day-to-day oversight of all Council operations. His work as the Council’s executive director begins on May 1, 2024. Mr. West succeeds Ms. Marlene Michaelson who is retiring after serving in the position since 2018.

“Following a comprehensive national search, Caven was the Council’s unanimous choice among an outstanding group of highly qualified candidates,” said Council President Andrew Friedson. “This role requires a seasoned leader with technical expertise managing large, complex government budgets and a proven track record of leading and developing teams to innovate and bring systems change. Caven has demonstrated expertise in all these areas at the city, county, and state level, and we look forward to bringing his talents and knowledge to Montgomery County.”

Mr. West has more than 25 years of experience in senior executive roles in state, county, and city governments. In his former role as chief of staff for the Clerk of the City of Detroit, Mr. West oversaw a $30 million budget and managed the finances, operations, and staff that supports Detroit's City Council and all federal, state, and city elections. As the former chief deputy director and chief of staff for the Clerk of Wayne County, Mr. West oversaw a $130 million operating budget and led day-to-day operations of the clerk's office with eight division directors and a staff of 370 employees spanning five locations throughout Michigan’s largest county with a population of 1.7 million residents. As former chief fiscal advisor for the Wayne County Commission, Mr. West was responsible for legislative oversight of the County’s $2.2 billion budget. He led a professional staff responsible for budget development and analysis and policy research. His early career included serving as a senior fiscal advisor to the Michigan House of Representatives, the non-partisan House Fiscal Agency, charged with providing fiscal advice and analysis to the Michigan Legislature.

Mr. West earned an MBA from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business and a master’s degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University.

“As the Council welcomes Caven West into his new role, we want to express our appreciation for the more than 35 years of service that outgoing Executive Director Marlene Michaelson has provided to Montgomery County and her commitment to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership,” said Council President Friedson. “The Council is fortunate to have an outstanding team of dedicated and talented professionals who work alongside us to serve the 1.1 million residents of our community.”

# # #

Release ID: 24-136Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926