Councilmember Andrew Friedson's Statement on Recent Arrest in Connection to Bradley Hills Vandalism and Arson

MARYLAND, April 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 16, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Councilmember Andrew Friedson issued the following statement regarding the recent arrest of a minor in connection with arson and threats of violence at Bradley Hills Elementary School in Bethesda:

“Recent events at Bradley Hills Elementary School have, understandably, generated fear and concern among students, families, educators, and neighbors. Today’s ruling by a Circuit Court judge that the individual involved be detained in a juvenile facility should bring a measure of reassurance to the school community and surrounding area that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

“I have been actively communicating with the Montgomery County Police Department, Montgomery County Public Schools, and the State’s Attorney’s Office on this issue and want to thank them for their coordinated and diligent work to investigate this matter and act swiftly to protect our community. Thank you to the Bradley Hills Elementary School PTA for promptly organizing a community meeting attended by more than 350 parents to hear from families, answer questions and discuss the steps being taken to support student safety.

“At the same time, this is a deeply troubling and sad situation. The individual involved is a young person, and while accountability is necessary, it is equally important that he receives the support and intervention he needs to address the underlying issues that led to this disturbing and threatening behavior.

“The safety of our community depends on all of us. If you see something concerning, please say something and report it. Looking out for one another and staying engaged as a community is one of the most effective ways we can keep our schools and neighborhoods safe.”

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