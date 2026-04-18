Montgomery County Council Public Safety Committee Meeting on April 17, 2026

MARYLAND, April 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Public Safety Committee will review the Unmask ICE Act

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Friday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 5-26, Police - Mask or Facial Coverings - Prohibited (The Unmask ICE Act).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 5-26, Police - Mask or Facial Coverings – Prohibited (The Unmask ICE Act)

Introduction: The PS Committee will review Bill 5-26, Police - Mask or Facial Coverings – Prohibited, also known as the Unmask ICE Act, which would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from wearing masks or facial coverings while on duty in the County. The purpose of the bill is to strengthen community safety by ensuring residents can clearly identify law enforcement. The proposed legislation would prohibit masking by all law enforcement operating in Montgomery County with exceptions for public health and key operational needs.

The lead sponsor of Bill 5-26 is Councilmember Will Jawando. Councilmembers Mink, Kate Stewart, Shebra Evans, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Evan Glass are cosponsors of Bill 5-26.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.