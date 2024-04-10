Submit Release
Southern Careers Institute's Waco Branch Campus to Host Free Carnival

Step right up and join the fun! Southern Careers Institute’s Waco Branch Campus to Host Free Spring Carnival.

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 12th, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) Waco branch campus will host a family-friendly spring carnival from 12 to 4 p.m. Join SCI for this free, open to all event featuring bounce houses, snow cones, employer booths, extern booths, food, raffles and more! Attendees can learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours and live demonstrations. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid opportunities.

What: Carnival with bounce houses, snow cones, employer booths, extern booths, food, raffles and more and opportunities to learn more about SCI

Where: Southern Careers Institute’s Waco Branch Campus 3700 S IH-35, Suite A Waco, TX 76706

When: Friday, April 12, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Who: This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about SCI’s spring carnival or to schedule interviews please contact Dena Ocampo at dena.ocampo@scitexas.edu.

About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:

Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Barber, Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.

The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400

Dena Ocampo
Southern Careers Institute
+1 512-437-7505
email us here

You just read:

