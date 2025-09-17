ASK BOSCO® and Modo25 Appoint Aaron Tanner as New VP of Sales Following Recent VC Investment

Aaron Tanner (left) new VP of sales at ASK BOSCO/Modo25 and John Readman (right) CEO and Founder of ASK BOSCO/Modo25.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASK BOSCO, the AI analytics platform, and its parent company, performance marketing agency Modo25, are thrilled to announce the appointment of Aaron Tanner as Vice President of Sales. Aaron joins the team following a recent round of venture capital investment, strengthening the company’s capabilities to scale its AI-driven reporting and forecasting platform for brands and agencies.Aaron brings over a decade of experience in driving complex enterprise sales and leading teams across global markets. Most recently, he led EMEA Sales as VP of Revenue at BlueOptima, a global leader in objective metrics for software development productivity and quality. During his tenure, Aaron grew ARR to double figures and scaled a multidisciplinary team from 12 to over 50 professionals, achieving 100% new business growth over two consecutive years.Prior to BlueOptima, Aaron held senior roles at PostHog, Instrumental, and Arachnys, where he led go-to-market strategies, enterprise sales, and global team development. Known for his hands-on approach and customer-focused leadership, he has a track record of transforming revenue operations, enhancing efficiency, and building scalable sales processes.“Asking better questions of your data is the future of marketing, and Aaron’s appointment is about accelerating that future,” said John Readman, CEO and Founder ASK BOSCOand Modo25. “He has a track record of turning complex sales challenges into growth stories. With our recent VC investment, his leadership will be pivotal in taking ASK BOSCOto the next level both in the UK and globally, and we’re delighted to welcome him into the team.Aaron Tanner commented: What excites me about ASK BOSCOis how it removes the biggest bottlenecks brands and agencies face; messy, slow reporting and limited access to actionable insights. My focus now is on building and scaling a sales team that can take this message to market and help more businesses realise the true value of their data.The addition of Aaron Tanner comes as ASK BOSCOstrengthens its position in the market following its recent £4.1m VC investment, aimed at accelerating product development, expanding its client base, and further enhancing the AI-powered capabilities that have made the platform an award-winning and trusted solution for marketing teams worldwide.ENDSAbout ASK BOSCOand Modo25ASK BOSCO is an AI-powered analytics platform created by performance marketing agency Modo25. ASK BOSCOhelps brands, retailers, and agencies consolidate their marketing and ecommerce data into a single dashboard. It enables automated reporting and faster, AI-powered insights that optimise digital advertising spend, driving greater ROI and overall marketing efficiency. The company secured early backing from angel investors, including Bonamy Grimes, co-founder of Skyscanner, and Richard Flint, former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming. In July 2025, ASK BOSCOraised £4.1 million in funding from Gresham House Ventures. This investment is being used to strengthen the platform’s senior technical and sales teams and to accelerate growth across the agency and eCommerce markets.ASK BOSCOis named after Bosco, the name of the man who runs the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja and is the inspiration behind the technology platform for which the business raises money and donates to help look after the 280 children who live there.Clients include: All Saints, Mabo, Visualsoft, Pavers Shoes, SGS Engineering and Everything Managed Group. Follow ASK BOSCOon LinkedIn Facebook YouTubeIssued by Modo25. For further information or images, please contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.