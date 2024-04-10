Southbound Germantown Parkway Closed for 10 Days

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing the southbound lanes of Germantown Parkway for 10 days to make necessary repairs on the Wolf River Bridge. During the 10-day closure, crews will hydro-demolition the bridge deck and provide a new polymer concrete overlay. The polymer-modified concrete has strict temperature restrictions. All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, April12, 8:00 pm through Monday, April 22, 6:00 am



Southbound Germantown Road will be closed. Northbound lanes will be open.

*See the attached map for the detour.

