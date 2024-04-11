DRINK IRRESPONSIBLY: WINE0 CANNED NON-ALCOHOLIC WINE LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE AT WALMART

Wine0 Non-Alcoholic Wine Logo Wine0 Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé Pizza Wine0 Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé Roller Skates

Wine0 Canned Sparkling Rosé offers all of the flavor with none of the hangover

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine0 Sparkling Rosé, the latest non-alcoholic beverage innovation from the founder of Bravus Brewing Company, is rolling out to over 700 Walmart stores nationwide and online, providing great-tasting wine — minus the hangover.

Like Bravus’ diverse lineup of award-winning non-alcoholic brew styles, Wine0 is another non-alcoholic creation from Philip Brandes, a software engineer turned founder of North America’s first non-alcoholic craft brewery. Wine0 differentiates itself from other non-alcoholic wines in that the alcohol is not removed from the finished product. Instead, Bravus uses a proprietary method which keeps the resulting alcohol under 0.5% ABV during the entire wine making process. The result is a true-to-style wine that maintains its flavor and complexity.

“The wine industry is struggling when it comes to attracting younger drinkers, and Gen Z is imbibing less. With that in mind, I developed Wine0,” says Brandes, “The bright, single-toned can design is a nod to the iconic red Solo party cup. Just like I’ve done for beer, I’m making a fun, approachable wine you’ll want to crush with friends—floating in the pool, at happy hour, or wherever the party takes you.”

Wine0 Sparkling Rosé is available nationwide at drinkwineo.com, Walmart.com, and in Walmart stores throughout AZ, CA, HI, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, NC, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and TX. Alongside Bravus Blood Orange IPA, Wine0 Sparkling Rosé will be part of Walmart's Spring 2024 set. Wine0’s suggested retail price is $12.99 - $19.99 for a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans. With each can of Wine0 containing two servings, a 4-pack is the equivalent of about two bottles of wine, which means Wine0 offers both quality and accessibility at a price point not often achieved by both alcoholic and non-alcoholic wine producers.

Wine0’s Sparkling Rosé Profile:

Grape Varietal: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay

Color: Fuchsia rose

Body: Sparkling, medium-light

Aroma: Fruit-forward, fresh strawberry and black cherry

Palate: Fruit-forward, fresh strawberry, black cherry, stewed plums, and leather with a balance of tannins on the finish

Nutrition: 30 calories, 6g carbs, and 5g sugar per serving; 2 servings per can

Learn more at drinkwineo.com.