Non-Alcoholic Bravus Brewing Company Wins Two Medals – A Gold and a Bronze – at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship

Bravus Brewing Company Bravus Brewing Non-Alc Craft Brews A Better Brew, A Better You Bravus Brewing Wins Gold & Bronze at the 2023 US Open Beer Championship

Southern California’s Bravus Continues to Elevate its Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

We are overjoyed to have our hard work and dedication recognized at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship.” — Philip Brandes

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus Brewing Company, the trailblazing force in non-alcoholic craft beer, is thrilled to announce they have struck gold at the prestigious 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship, winning a highly-coveted gold medal for their Coconut Porter and a well-deserved bronze for their Decadent Dark. Competing against an impressive field of 9,000 brews from 3,107 entries, Bravus' achievements stand as a testament to their commitment to innovation, taste, and quality . The U.S. Open Beer Championship, held in Oxford, Ohio, judges more beer styles than any other competition in the world.

Bravus was created in 2015 by Philip Brandes, who aimed to change the way people perceive non-alcoholic beer and cater to the various tastes of beer lovers. Brandes and his team are committed to producing high-quality craft beers that are vegan, dairy-free, low in calories and sugar, and gluten-reduced. The brewery has received praise from critics and has gained a loyal following across the country. Bravus’ beers have an ABV of less than 0.5%, making for a guilt-free and enjoyable drinking experience.

"We are overjoyed to have our hard work and dedication recognized at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship,” stated Brandes. “At Bravus, we set out to create craft beer that defies expectations and delivers an extraordinary experience, even without alcohol. Winning the gold medal for our Coconut Porter and the bronze for our Decadent Dark truly validates our vision of making a great tasting, quality non-alcoholic craft beer accessible to all."

In recognition of their outstanding achievement, Bravus has been honored with a certificate of congressional recognition from the United States House of Representatives. This prestigious accolade further underscores the significant impact Bravus has made on the non-alcoholic craft beer landscape and solidifies its position as a leader in the non-alcoholic beer movement.

Bravus offers an impressive array of flavors, including popular core offerings like West Coast IPA, Peanut Butter Dark, Blood Orange IPA, and Golden Light, as well as a range of seasonal favorites. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of non-alcoholic craft beer has captured the attention of beer enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

About Bravus

Crafted in Anaheim, California, award-winning Bravus brews a wide variety of premium non-alcoholic craft beers to satisfy just about every beer lover and those thirsty to try something new. The less than .5% ABV beers are 100% vegan, brewed to reduce gluten and contain approximately 100 calories per 12-ounce can. The brand was born from a never-ending pursuit of pushing boundaries, overcoming obstacles, and forever changing the beer landscape. North America's first brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer perfected its proprietary brewing process over many years to accomplish what was previously deemed impossible: brewing an award-winning non-alcoholic premium craft beer to compete alongside its alcoholic counterparts. For more information about Bravus, please visit www.bravus.com.