Bravus Non-Alcoholic Beer Wins Best in Show at the 2023 Tasting Alliance Beer Competition

Bravus Gravitas V Non-Alcoholic Barrel-Aged Bourbon Stout Bravus Non-Alcoholic Oktoberfest

Non-Alcoholic Brewery Wins Double Gold Medals for its Gravitas Barrel-Aged Bourbon Stout and Oktoberfest

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s first non-alcoholic craft brewery, Bravus, best known for its diverse lineup of award-winning beers has won Best in Show at the 2023 Tasting Alliance Beer Competition.

Newly added to the brand’s previous accolades from the Great American Beer Festival, New York International Beer Competition, U.S. Open Beer Championship, and more, four Bravus beers collected medals at the 2023 Tasting Alliance Beer Competition. Limited releases Oktoberfest and Gravitas IV each earned Double Gold, while year-round fan favorite Peanut Butter Dark collected a Silver and beloved limited release BLK IPA took home a Bronze. In addition to earning a Double Gold, Gravitas IV garnered a Best in Show designation.

Tasting Alliance judges include subject experts like UPROXX editor Zach Johnston, beer journalist Beth Demmon, Whole Foods global category manager Mary Guiver, and more.

“Previous releases of Gravitas have medaled at the Great American Beer Festival, and it's the highest-rated non-alcoholic beer on both Beer Connoisseur and Untappd,” says Bravus founder Philip Brandes, “So it’s exciting to see Gravitas continue its trend of garnering positive reviews. In addition, it’s great to see a beer like BLK IPA do so well in a competitive category like Non-Alcoholic IPA.”

Industry experts like Robert Theodorow, owner of Generation NA non-alcoholic bottle shop, agrees: “Bravus' limited release BLK IPA is a personal favorite, and it's been flying off Generation NA's shelves! It’s a perfect fit for both IPA and dark beer lovers — all in one can.”