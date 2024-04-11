HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-Based FlipLok is Keeping Nationwide Schools Safe with 19,000 Locks in Place

Device is Turning Classrooms into Safe Havens

FlipLok Founder, Anna Reger knows the value of persistence and determination as schools nationwide are embracing FlipLok, her safety device designed to keep children and teachers safe.

Today, she’s making a difference with 19,000 locks in place and more schools have committed.

The design is highly effective according to Harris County Fire Marshal, Laurie L. Christensen in Houston who stated that this locking system has yielded “affirmative compliance with prescribed egress specifications, which translates that the patented device meets International Fire Codes and NFPA codes".

As dangers continue throughout the nation with violence in the schools, Reger stands firm on her promise to keep the schools’ well-being first and foremost at the top of everyone’s attention.

Currently in schools from Texas to Illinois, Massachusetts, and Missouri, FlipLok creates a protective stance against any danger throughout the classrooms.

FlipLok, which is easy to install, can be put on any inward and outward swinging doors and is available for residential and commercial use.

Anna Reger and her husband, John Reger, who are parents to six children, are connected to this urgent call for protection. Anna Reger said “it’s the ease of use while also ensuring maximum protection”.

“What’s proprietary about it is the way it flips and the unlocking mechanism,” Reger said. “We wanted something simple to use that a 5-year-old could go into action.”

https://fliplok.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Judy Nichols & Associates

Judy@JudyNicholsPR.com

713 306 7222 Mobile

713 781.0053