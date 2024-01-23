AUCTIONEER, VIKKI VINES REFLECTS ON AMAZING “HERSTORY’ DURING 40-YEAR TENURE WITH GALLERY AUCTIONS

Auctioneer & Founder Vikki Vines

Auctioneer, Vikki Vines, along with her son, Jonathan Goodling, vice president of Gallery Auctions, have touched history across the world through their beloved legacy as the city's premier auction house.

Since its founding in 1984, Gallery Auctions has become the largest trade source in the Southwest, importing approximately one dozen 40-foot containers of new merchandise per month. Clients have included first-time decorators and dealers alike as the auction house garnered their expansive collection of distinctive bespoke items that range from French hand-painted cupboards, British mid-century modern sideboards, Art Deco dining chairs, designer handbags and more.

Through her travels throughout Europe, Argentina, the U.S. and in deliveries from containers from Europe, India, The Philippines, India, Indonesia, Argentina and Egypt, Vines has made life- changing memories.

One of the most stunning pieces Vines auctioned was a painting from a historically significant Victorian mansion on Broadway Avenue in Galveston, Texas. Although the mansion had been closed for years, Gallery Auctions was privileged to sell items from that estate. Many items were set by the road for trash pickup. When Vines looked over the trash pile, she noticed a very large canvas.

“We pulled the painting off the top of the pile and brought it to Gallery Auctions, where it sold for over $69,000. It was purchased by a philanthropist who spent $100,000 on an art restoration specialist. After more than a year’s work, it now hangs in The Whitney Museum. The artist was Lee Lozano,” said Vines.

Vines’ magic touch also was part of numerous celebrities and major landmarks throughout her career .She sold the contents of Cool Acres, Dr. Denton Cooley’s ranch, items belonging to singer/songwriter, Archie Bell and The Drells, items from Freddie Mercury’s England apartment, the contents of Frankel’s Costume Shop as well as their private magic collection, and The Shamrock Hilton’s gazebo that was by their landmark pool, which sold for $12,000.

Vines is also known for the “World’s Largest Gavel” earning her a place in the GUINESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Goodling pioneered the company’s e-commerce diversification by modernizing effective strategies to boost livestream engagement and enhance the online bidding experience.

In 2021, the company debuted their latest addition to its three-acre property in North Houston – a 6,000-square-foot annex to alleviate warehouse congestion. Anticipating America’s supply chain backlog after the pandemic, Vines purchased a stock of products, ensuring that a fresh assortment of furniture will continue to be readily available for buyers.

Vines, who is recognized as the top female auctioneer in Texas, is known for igniting enthusiastic bidding at fundraising events throughout Houston. Goodling became a full-fledge team member in 2002. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s top importers of mid-century modern furnishings, Goodling has built a strong network of sources from as far as Scotland, Sweden, Argentina, and England.

For more information, please visit www.galleryauctions.com.