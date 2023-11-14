ANTHONY RUSSO Making Pizza 40 Years * Over 50 Locations Russo’s New York Pizzeria

CELEBRATING 40 YEARS

Celebrating 40 years, the son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Anthony Russo, Russo’s New York Pizzeria Founder and CEO, grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life.

His passion for cooking and creating unique dining experiences for friends and family began in his grandmother’s kitchen where, as a child, he helped her roll dough for cannoli, carefully wrapping them around four-inch wooden broomsticks to get the right shape before being cooked. Attention to detail, authenticity and originality have been hallmarks of Anthony’s career as a chef ever since.

The family relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1978, yet remained steadfast in their commitment to serving fine Italian cuisine no matter where they called home. Anthony’s father from Naples, Italy opened Russo’s Italian Restaurant, which quickly became a favorite among locals, reinforcing Anthony’s passion for creating and serving homemade Italian fare.

Anthony opened his first pizza restaurant, Russo’s Pizza, when he was just 18 years old. Seven years later, Anthony introduced his first Russo’s New York Pizzeria in Houston, Texas, where using fresh, homemade ingredients and unique family recipes, became a model for success.

Seeing an opportunity to extend his restaurants via franchisees, Anthony expanded his business is 1999 created a unique franchise model sharing his family trade secrets and recipe is expanding in global markets today.

Now with 50-plus locations, Russo’s New York Pizzeria Italian Kitchen locations across the US and the Middle East includes 1 location in Qatar, 3 locations in Dubai, 3 locations in Saudi Arabia, 10 locations in the Philippines, Texas, California, Florida, and Oklahoma with more than 26 additional new pizzeria restaurants in development for 2023 and 2024.

