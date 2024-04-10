Cassia Rowland

Submit Release
Cassia is a senior researcher in our public services team. She focuses particularly on criminal justice, leading on the police, criminal courts and prisons sections of our annual Performance Tracker.

Before joining the Institute, Cassia was Strategy and Insight Manager at Crest Advisory, a specialist crime and justice consultancy and think tank. She has led projects across the country working with central and local government, police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners, covering issues ranging from serious violence to fraud. In her spare time, Cassia sits as a trustee on the board of Endometriosis UK.

