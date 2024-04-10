Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,328 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 20 in Spink County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Contact:  Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

 

MELLETTE, S.D. – On Thursday, April 11, 2024, a bridge project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 20 approximately four miles east of Mellette in Spink County. The reconstruction project will include embankment repair, approach pavement, and approach concrete slab work.

The bridge will have 12-foot width restrictions in place during construction and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be controlled by traffic signals through the work zone. Motorists can expect up to five-minute delays for the duration of the project.

BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD is the prime contractor on this $623,000 project. The anticipated completion date for this project is Friday, May 31, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

You just read:

Bridge Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 20 in Spink County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more