Bridge Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 20 in Spink County

MELLETTE, S.D. – On Thursday, April 11, 2024, a bridge project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 20 approximately four miles east of Mellette in Spink County. The reconstruction project will include embankment repair, approach pavement, and approach concrete slab work.

The bridge will have 12-foot width restrictions in place during construction and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be controlled by traffic signals through the work zone. Motorists can expect up to five-minute delays for the duration of the project.

BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD is the prime contractor on this $623,000 project. The anticipated completion date for this project is Friday, May 31, 2024.

