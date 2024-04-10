Hip-Hop Heroes, Grwxn Fxlks Premiers Their Documentary "Independent" At The Andy Warhol Museum
The film chronicles the creative journey of Masai Turner and Akil Esoon collaborating with a Grammy Award-Winning team to create a critically acclaimed album.PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, March 12th. at 7:00 pm. EST. The Andy Warhol Museum is premiering Independent, a documentary film chronicling the creative journey of Pittsburgh’s most notable Hip-Hop group, Grxwn Fxlks. Emcee Masai Turner and producer Akil Esoon collaborate with a Grammy Award-Winning team to create their critically acclaimed album Volume 1: Independent. This film is a candid “fly on the wall” look into their creative process as they travel to several of the top recording studios in the country to make their magnum opus.
The documentary provides an in depth look at what it's like to be a completely independent artist pursuing success within the music industry. It features an A-list of Grammy Award-Winning engineers including Neal H Pogue (Tyler The Creator, Outkast), Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre), Luke Campolieta (Anderson .Paak, The Infamous String Dusters), and Yang Tan (Janelle Monae, J. Cole). There is also a special appearance by mastering legend Bernie Grundman (Michael Jackson, Prince).
Grxwn Fxlks elevates, enlightens and enhances Hip-Hop culture by consistently releasing premium, positive music. Their single "Sojourn" released on March 1st of this year has been met with international fanfare and high praise by several top music publications including Earmilk, All Hip-Hop, Pop Culture, All About Ginger, and more. The "Sojourn" music video hit 600k views on Youtube in 2 weeks which is a great sign of what’s to come.
