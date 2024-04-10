HR for Health Partners With Patient Prism, Combining HR and Patient Acquisition Solutions

HR for Health Patient Prism HR Made Easy for Patient Prism Members

New collaboration helps healthcare practices improve operations, compliance, and patient care

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for healthcare professionals, and Patient Prism, an AI-driven marketing, sales, and operations platform for healthcare practices, are joining forces to provide healthcare practices with an unparalleled set of tools to optimize operations, ensure compliance, and enhance patient care.

The collaboration creates a non-exclusive joint offering combining HR for Health’s comprehensive HR solutions, including the effortless new Employee Scheduler, and Patient Prism’s innovative patient acquisition technology. The partnership sets a new standard for efficiency and excellence in the healthcare industry, and will empower practitioners to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional patient experiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the collaboration between Patient Prism and HR for Health.” says Amol Nirgudkar, CEO of Patient Prism. “We’re dedicated to shaping the future of practice growth. Through this partnership with HR for Health, more practices can take advantage of our transformative AI technology to tailor their services, enhance patient experiences, and foster long-lasting relationships. Helping us continue to lead the charge in driving meaningful change in pursuit of healthcare excellence.”

The innovative solutions and combined expertise are a game-changer for dental, medical, and optometry practices across the country, enabling them to navigate the complexities of HR management and patient engagement with ease and confidence.

"HR for Health is committed to empowering healthcare practices with cutting-edge HR features. Partnering with Patient Prism expands our reach to a wider community of dedicated healthcare professionals, further strengthening our offerings for HR for Health customers," added Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M. "Together in our alliance, we're helping practices achieve compliance, optimize efficiency, and maximize revenue. Non-exclusive partnerships like this are a cornerstone of our success, demonstrating the power of collaboration in driving success for the healthcare industry."

______________

About HR for Health: HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

About Patient Prism: Patient Prism stands at the forefront of AI-driven conversational intelligence, transforming healthcare practices by enhancing patient communication and operational efficiency. At the core of our platform is a powerful AI engine, meticulously designed to analyze and interpret patient interactions with unparalleled precision. By providing real-time insights, we empower providers to optimize marketing, sales, and operations. Committed to innovation and excellence, Patient Prism is not just redefining healthcare communication; we’re driving growth and elevating patient experiences. Our people-first approach ensures that technology is not just a tool, but a catalyst for sustainable growth and enhanced patient satisfaction.