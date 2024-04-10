Beginning of working trip in the city of Istaravshan and a visit to "Shamsi Oriyon" LLC

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the working visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, continued in the city of Istaravshan, Sughd Province.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first visited the carpentry and carving workshop.

"Shamsi Oriyon" LLC, located in the village of Zarhalol, Istaravshan city, started operating in March 2023.

The founders of "Shamsi Oryon" LLC are Soli Azizov and Sobir Azizov.

In this company, the products of artisans' work, such as carpentry, carving, making doors and windows, beds, and any kind of woodworking, are offered to the population, state and administrative bodies, and other economic institutions.

The area of the workshop is 1950 square meters.

The workshop has automatic milling devices, stations for painting, wood and board cutting and engraving. Currently, a total of 200 people are working in carving workshops of Soli Azizov.

Specialists admitted here as apprentices, after training have mastered the art of modern carving.

At present, 20 young men and 10 women are being trained in crafts.

Raw materials are available at the workshop from Malaysia, China, Italy, Russia, Iran, Germany and Turkiye. For the construction and preparation of pillars, verandas, wooden walls and other tools, the craftsmen of this workshop use the trees of ash, oak, beech, cedar, linden, walnut, etc.

Some types of trees, including walnuts, are available from different parts of the country.

The products of the craftsmen of "Shamsi Oriyon" LLC in the example of balconies and pillars carved with high art, have become popular with residents, visitors and tourists. In particular, during the prestigious international events held in Tajikistan, the heads of a number of countries of the world have highly appreciated the beauty and splendor of the Tajik national art of carving and the hard work and skill of the master Soli Azizov. The process of construction and processing of pillars, wooden walls, window frames, small and large gates and other finished products is prepared with a delicate vision and a high sense of pictorial beauty, and is engraved on the boards.

During the visit, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon had a sincere conversation with the founder of "Shamsi Oriyon" LLC and highly appreciated the work of the workshop masters.

It was emphasized that the art of carving is one of the most ancient and beautiful crafts of the Tajik nation, and to keep it alive, we must pass it on to future generations by teaching students.

The establishment of this workshop and its effective operation is the result of the peaceful atmosphere of the country and industry privileges, and based on the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, for the revival of folk crafts, the inclusion of the able-bodied population in vocational training, the setting up of small and large enterprises, and the basis for the creation of new jobs have been carried out.

The attention of the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to the revival of folk crafts and the education and mastering of crafts by the country's population, especially the youth, is high, and the measures taken by the country's Government to implement these goals are effective.

In particular, in the last 10 years, the adoption of several state programs in this direction and the announcement of the "Years of rural development, tourism and folk crafts" for 2019-2021 are among the aforementioned measures.

With the efforts and initiatives of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, friendly, commercial and transit relations with the countries of the world have been well established. This is why today there are wide opportunities for the purchase and availability of various equipment, including the devices of production enterprises from foreign countries, and the founders of factories and enterprises and domestic entrepreneurs implement efficient measures for the purchase, delivery and use of various devices and equipment.

The work process of master carvers requires knowledge, skill and high taste, including the process of making great gates or wooden walls takes years.

Production indicators in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to more than 270,000, and profitability increased twice compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The company earns more than 1 million somoni net income per year.