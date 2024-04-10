Serrala appoints new VP Sales EMEA
We are pleased to welcome James Farrell. This marks another important step in this new chapter at Serrala of stability and growth.”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software, has announced the appointment of James Farrell as VP of Sales, EMEA.
— Axel Rebien, Serrala CEO
James Farrell brings 10 years of experience in selling enterprise SaaS solutions to tier-1 financial services firms globally, having held several leadership positions as a regional sales director and head of sales in fintech scale-up companies like Xceptor and Napier. In his role as VP of EMEA Sales, James will be tasked with leading the EMEA business and delivering value for Serrala clients across the region. “As the only provider of an integrated, end-to-end finance automation platform, we believe we are uniquely placed to deliver large scale digital transformation, and I look forward to supporting our customers on their journeys.” commented Farrell.
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
