Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Meetings in Berlin, 8 to 9 April 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong called on Federal President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Berlin, Germany. He was also hosted to lunch by Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr Robert Habeck.

During Deputy Prime Minister Wong’s call on Federal President Steinmeier on 8 April 2024, they reaffirmed the warm and substantive partnership between Singapore and Germany, and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation. They also discussed how Singapore and Germany could navigate an increasingly complicated world, as like-minded countries that share a common worldview on multilateralism and a rules-based world order.

During Deputy Prime Minister Wong’s call on Federal Chancellor Scholz on 9 April 2024, they took stock of our long-standing and multifaceted bilateral ties, which have strengthened over the decades. They reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying cooperation in existing and emerging areas. In recognition of the growing depth and breadth of the bilateral partnership, both sides agreed to work towards upgrading relations to a Strategic Partnership. Deputy Prime Minister Wong and Chancellor Scholz also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

During the lunch between Deputy Prime Minister Wong and Vice-Chancellor Habeck on 9 April 2024, they noted the growing economic relations between our countries, and welcomed Germany’s interest in deepening cooperation with our region, as well as opportunities to reinforce economic ties between ASEAN and the EU.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 APRIL 2024

DPM Lawrence Wong calls on Federal Chancellor Olaf Schulz. Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

DPM Lawrence Wong calls on Federal President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

DPM Lawrence Wong calls on Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr Robert Habeck. Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).