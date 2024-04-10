B&H Worldwide Secures Two-Year Contract with Unical Aviation, Inc. for Global Inventory Management & Freight Forwarding

Michael Nicholls signing contract with Sharon Green B H Worldwide logo

This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class services that empower their growth strategies.” — Michael Nicholls

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, today announced a two-year agreement with Unical Aviation Inc., a prominent supplier of aircraft parts and components to thousands of commercial aviation customers worldwide. Under the terms of the contract, B&H Worldwide will provide Unical with comprehensive inventory management and freight forwarding services on a global scale.

This strategic partnership will leverage B&H Worldwide's extensive expertise in aerospace logistics to support Unical's operations in both the European and surrounding markets. Unical will utilize B&H Worldwide's strategically located warehousing facility near Heathrow Airport, London, to streamline parts distribution across Europe. Additionally, B&H Worldwide will dedicate personnel to act as a seamless communication and administration bridge between Unical and B&H's global network. Together with B&H Worldwide’s global team, they will manage courier and freight services, address any inquiries, and provide regular updates on inventory and operations to Unical's sales and operations teams across the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unical and support their expansion into the European market," said Michael Nicholls, Group Sales Director of B&H Worldwide. "Our proven track record in aerospace logistics, combined with our global network and dedicated personnel, will ensure efficient and reliable inventory management and freight forwarding solutions for Unical. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class services that empower their growth strategies."

"B&H Worldwide's reputation for excellence in aerospace logistics aligns perfectly with Unical's commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," said Sharon Green, CEO of Unical Aviation Inc. "Their global network, warehousing expertise, and dedicated personnel will be instrumental in streamlining our European operations and ensuring timely parts delivery to our customers across the continent. We are confident that this partnership will be a significant driver of our continued success."