B&H Worldwide Secures Two-Year Contract with Unical Aviation, Inc. for Global Inventory Management & Freight Forwarding

B&H Worldwide Secures 2 Year contract with Unical

Michael Nicholls signing contract with Sharon Green

B H Worldwide logo

B H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, today announced a two-year agreement with Unical Aviation Inc.

This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class services that empower their growth strategies.”
— Michael Nicholls

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, today announced a two-year agreement with Unical Aviation Inc., a prominent supplier of aircraft parts and components to thousands of commercial aviation customers worldwide. Under the terms of the contract, B&H Worldwide will provide Unical with comprehensive inventory management and freight forwarding services on a global scale.

This strategic partnership will leverage B&H Worldwide's extensive expertise in aerospace logistics to support Unical's operations in both the European and surrounding markets. Unical will utilize B&H Worldwide's strategically located warehousing facility near Heathrow Airport, London, to streamline parts distribution across Europe. Additionally, B&H Worldwide will dedicate personnel to act as a seamless communication and administration bridge between Unical and B&H's global network. Together with B&H Worldwide’s global team, they will manage courier and freight services, address any inquiries, and provide regular updates on inventory and operations to Unical's sales and operations teams across the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unical and support their expansion into the European market," said Michael Nicholls, Group Sales Director of B&H Worldwide. "Our proven track record in aerospace logistics, combined with our global network and dedicated personnel, will ensure efficient and reliable inventory management and freight forwarding solutions for Unical. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class services that empower their growth strategies."

"B&H Worldwide's reputation for excellence in aerospace logistics aligns perfectly with Unical's commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," said Sharon Green, CEO of Unical Aviation Inc. "Their global network, warehousing expertise, and dedicated personnel will be instrumental in streamlining our European operations and ensuring timely parts delivery to our customers across the continent. We are confident that this partnership will be a significant driver of our continued success."

Wei Koon Goh
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

B&H Worldwide Secures Two-Year Contract with Unical Aviation, Inc. for Global Inventory Management & Freight Forwarding

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wei Koon Goh
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
Company/Organization
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H Worldwide Secures Two-Year Contract with Unical Aviation, Inc. for Global Inventory Management & Freight Forwarding
B&H Worldwide Facilitates Time-Critical Aircraft Engine Logistics for T'Way Air
B&H WORLDWIDE UK MANDATES ALL ELECTRIC LOCAL DELIVERIES
View All Stories From This Author