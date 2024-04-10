Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Athens City of Athens

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Cuyahoga Parma City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Apex Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Richland Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Fairfield Village of Lithopolis

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Worthington Libraries

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination City of Hilliard, Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pleasant Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Hamilton Orion Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

ReGeneration Bond Hill

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

University of Cincinnati

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Lake Lakeland Community College

4/11/2024 TO 4/11/2024 Performance Audit Licking Johnstown-Monroe Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Midview Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Marion Bowling Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery Emerson Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pathway School of Discovery

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Homer Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ross Huntington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union-Scioto Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Hopewell Loudon Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Greater Alliance Development Corporation

6/1/2021 TO 5/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit Coventry Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

