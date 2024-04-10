Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 11, 2024
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|City of Athens
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Cuyahoga
|Parma City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Apex Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Fairfield
|Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Worthington Libraries
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|City of Hilliard, Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pleasant Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Hamilton
|Orion Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|ReGeneration Bond Hill
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Cincinnati
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Lake
|Lakeland Community College
4/11/2024 TO 4/11/2024
|Performance Audit
|Licking
|Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Midview Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Bowling Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Emerson Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Homer Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ross
|Huntington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union-Scioto Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Hopewell Loudon Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Greater Alliance Development Corporation
6/1/2021 TO 5/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Coventry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
