Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Athens City of Athens
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Cuyahoga Parma City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Apex Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Fairfield Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Worthington Libraries
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
City of Hilliard, Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pleasant Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Hamilton Orion Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
ReGeneration Bond Hill
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Cincinnati
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Lake Lakeland Community College
4/11/2024 TO 4/11/2024		 Performance Audit
Licking Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Midview Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Marion Bowling Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Emerson Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Homer Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ross Huntington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union-Scioto Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Hopewell Loudon Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Greater Alliance Development Corporation
6/1/2021 TO 5/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit Coventry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

