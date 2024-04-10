Multiple improvement projects to US 22 underway, beginning soon in Brooke and Hancock counties

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Multiple roadway projects to improve US 22 in Brooke and Hancock counties for five miles, from the Pennsylvania line to the Ohio line, are underway or will be beginning soon.

The replacement of all signage along US 22, including overhead signs, will begin on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Shoulder closures and periodic lane closures will take place, starting westbound. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This project is expected to be completed spring 2025.







Concrete and elevator repairs are continuing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Right lane closures and Ohio SR 7 lane closures are expected in that work zone through the project’s entirety, spring 2024.





On the US 22 mainline bridge, right lane closures are expected through summer 2024 as crews work on concrete repairs, cleaning and painting steel girders, and a latex bridge deck overlay. Following right lane closures, left lane closures will take place for several months. Work on this bridge is expected to be completed in fall 2025.





US 22 Ramp A, WB Exit 1 remains closed for concrete repairs, expansion dam replacement, and paving approaches. The closure of this bridge and work on it are expected to last until summer 2024.





US 22 is included in the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 6 lighting retrofit project. There is scheduled to be conduit replacement on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and upgrading lighting to LED fixtures across the route in Brooke and Hancock counties. Work is scheduled to be completed on this project in fall 2025.





Motorists should obey the posted work zone speed limits and stay alert at all times while traveling on the roadway.







For the latest information on road conditions and lane closures throughout West Virginia, download the WV 511 app or visit wv511.org​

​​