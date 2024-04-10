Governor’s Highway Safety Program warns about dangers of distracted driving

Page Content

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to share this important message: Put the Phone Away or Pay.



Distracted driving is dangerous and can have deadly consequences. NHTSA says 3,308 people were killed in the U.S. in 2022 in traffic crashes involving distracted drivers. More than 289,000 people were injured in distracted driving crashes. From 2012 to 2021, distracted driving crashes killed more than 32,000 people.



Most drivers know that it’s dangerous to use their phones while driving, but many drivers do it anyway because they think nothing will happen to them. They’ll send a text, post to social media, or watch a video – taking their eyes off the road.



“While distracted driving, particularly texting while driving, has been at the forefront of highway safety for decades, it is bothersome that people still ignore the tragic consequences,” GHSP Director Jack McNeely said. “Young people learn a lot from others. I implore all parents to set a good example while behind the wheel. Your most precious cargo is watching.”



If you can’t resist the urge to use your phone, turn on your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put the phone in the glove compartment, trunk, or back seat. Designate a passenger to be a “designated texter.” If you’re expecting an important text, pull over and park your car in a safe location before reading or responding to the text.



Using a handheld mobile device or texting while driving is illegal in West Virginia. You can expect law enforcement officers to be on the lookout for drivers who violate the law. Remember to Put the Phone Away or Pay.​​