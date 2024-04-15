Celebrating a Dental Milestone in Basking Ridge
Ridge Oral Surgery Marks One Year of Service and Looks Ahead to the FutureBASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having just celebrated their first year anniversary, the team at Ridge Oral Surgery is focusing on the future.
Ridge Oral Surgery is Basking Ridge’s most trusted advanced dental services provider. Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, dual degree and board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, provides patients with solutions including dental implants, wisdom teeth removals and extractions, biopsies, bone grafting, the highly sought after All-On-4 “Teeth in a Day” procedure, and treatment for dental emergencies with the height of expertise, professionalism, and an empathetic approach.
When Dr. Mehrotra launched Ridge Oral Surgery, he had a vision of creating something much more than just another dental practice. Instead, he aimed to cultivate a practice that would become a pillar in the community and a premier choice for quality oral surgery and dental implants. Now, the Ridge Oral Surgery team continues to forge ahead in this mission while navigating the dental industry’s rapidly changing landscape.
According to Dr. Mehrotra, there are palpable changes happening in the dental industry at a rapid pace. Patient expectations have rapidly shifted, as well as the availability of new technology that makes various procedures cheaper and faster for the patient. “We’ve continually adapted our practices to remain at the cutting edge of oral healthcare as part of our commitment to our patients,” said a spokesperson for Ridge Oral Surgery.
Client-centered care remains a clear priority for the Ridge Oral Surgery team. “We believe that the best outcomes are achieved when care is tailored to the individual, a philosophy that has guided us through our first year and will continue to do so into the future,” said the team at Ridge Oral Surgery.
Part of this commitment rests in embracing exciting innovation and delivering it seamlessly to each and every patient in the practice. New surgical techniques, digital dentistry tools, and patient care protocols ensure that patients always receive the very best in care and service. Patients receive personalized care that takes into account their every need. Optimized service offerings mean that patients receive unique treatment plans that are made just for them. Patients benefit from leading-edge techniques including digital impressions and 3D printing, which elevate experiences with precise measurements and fast turnaround times. Advanced imaging techniques and digital assistance in surgery lend to better patient outcomes.
The team at Ridge Oral Surgery extends its deepest gratitude to the people of Basking Ridge for entrusting their world-class dental services over the past year. In the clinic’s second year, it will continue forward with its mission to advance oral healthcare with unwavering dedication to each and every patient and the implementation of new and exciting innovation into its dental practice. Ridge Oral Surgery has become a local leader by focusing on industry-leading innovation and practices.
Ridge Oral Surgery is now accepting new patients. Prospective patients can request a consultation conveniently through the clinic’s website to learn how Ridge Oral Surgery can help them. Learn more now by visiting https://ridgeoralsurgery.com/.
ABOUT RIDGE ORAL SURGERY
Ridge Oral Surgery, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, provides leading-edge dental solutions including dental implants, extractions, biopsies, and much more for patients in and around Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
CONTACT
Ridge Oral Surgery
Phone: 908-395-0111
E-mail: frontdesk@ridgeoralsurgery.com
Website: https://ridgeoralsurgery.com/
Ridge Oral Surgery Motto