Eureka Chinatown Project Presentation at Bayside Temperance Hall April 18th

Sheri Woo and Amy Uyeki with drawing of monument (photo courtesy, Redwood Times)

The public is invited to learn the story of Eureka’s Chinatown – its early settlement, the expulsion of Chinese residents, and the current Eureka Chinatown Monument Project – at 5:30PM on Thursday, April 18th.

Featuring the Humboldt Asian Pacific Islander (HAPI) team members Vicki Ozaki, Amy Uyeki, and Sheri Woo, this presentation is part of Bayside Corners’ 2024 “Leading Lights Series” about Humboldt cultural leaders and social change, it will be held at the Bayside Temperance Hall at the corner of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek Rds.

The HAPI team will discuss why there is a need to share Eureka’s past treatment of its Chinese population, and current plans for the Eureka Chinatown Monument. This project is a collaborative project with the City of Eureka. Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel said she appreciates the HAPI partnership with the City of Eureka and their dedication to bringing the history of Eureka’s Chinatown to light. She said,” It’s important that we learn from our past to improve how to move forward together.”

The goal for the four-part Leading Lights Series is to increase public awareness about the inspiring work of extraordinary projects and local organizations. This April 18th presentation will be followed by a question and answer period, an ideal time to learn how you can become involved and support HAPI’s work, cultural events, and the Eureka Chinatown Monument Project. Drinks will be served.

$10 is requested at the door for each presentation in the Leading Lights Series. To learn more about the series or to pay in advance to save your seat, email [email protected] or go to

https://www.baysidecorners.org/donate.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events at the Bayside Temperance Hall:

– Thursday, September 27th, 5:30-7:00PM, Centro del Pueblo executive director, Brenda Perez, will present “Sanctuary Garden: Nurturing Safety & Community for U. S. Migrants.” This presentation is a journey of the collective efforts and personal stories that make the Sanctuary Garden a model of compassion and community cohesion.

-Thursday, November 14th, 5:30-7:00PM, join the staff of the Northcoast Environmental Center for “Rethinking the Movement: Critical Environmental Justice on the North Coast” to discuss what race, class, gender and economics have to do with the environment? They will present the interconnected struggles, dismantling/rebuilding systems, and restoring our relationship to the planet.

To learn more about these events at the Bayside Temperance Hall and to host your own at this venue, email [email protected].