Kaden & Kai Revolutionizes Fashion with Sustainable Jewelry Crafted from Bicycle Tubes
Kaden & Kai, an innovative eco jewelry design company, unveils their signature Bicycle Tube Collection at Center Goods in Lexington, MA
By transforming discarded materials into fashion-forward pieces, Kaden & Kai transforms reclaimed bicycle tubes into wearable works of art.”LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaden & Kai, an innovative eco jewelry design company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, is thrilled to unveil their signature Bicycle Tube Collection at Center Goods, a popular eco-friendly hub for sustainable goods and artisanal treasures. This groundbreaking collaboration signals a new era in upcycled jewelry and conscious consumerism.
— Lisa Cassidy
"We are excited to introduce the Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Collection to the Lexington community in partnership with Center Goods," said Lisa Cassidy, Founder and Designer for Kaden & Kai. "This collaboration represents our shared passion for sustainability and our dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity. We invite the community to join us in celebrating upcycled materials and the limitless possibilities they offer."
The Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Collection features bracelets, earrings, chokers and necklaces created from inner tubes donated by the Cycle Loft in Burlington, Massachusetts. By transforming discarded materials into fashion-forward pieces, Kaden & Kai transforms reclaimed bicycle tubes into wearable works of art.
Center Goods, known for its discerning curation of ethically sourced and eco-friendly products, is the perfect venue to unveil the Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Collection. Located in the heart of Lexington, this boutique establishment is committed to promoting conscious consumerism and supporting independent designers who prioritize sustainability.
Just a few weeks later, Kaden & Kai will be launching their spring collection at Denver Fashion Week. This exclusive event brings individuals passionate about sustainability together to network and engage with like-minded individuals. This extraordinary fashion show is expecting approximately eight to ten thousand people to attend throughout the week and has captured the attention of industry giants like Forbes Magazine and ELLE.
Retailers looking to showcase the Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Collection can contact Lisa Cassidy directly at lisa@kadenandkai.com or visit the Kaden & Kai wholesale page. For more about our story, our mission, customer reviews and more, visit kadenandkai.com.
Center Goods is located at 30 Waltham St, Lexington, Massachusetts. The Cycle Loft is located at 43 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, Massachusetts.
Don't be trendy. Be the trend.