Stay Cal Hospitality deploys “contactless check-in” with Devicethread and AavGo smart hospitality solution
Realizing a true Smart Reception kiosk solution at a Best Western Signature Collection property
Through the implementation of DeviceThread and AavGo's integrated solution, we've not only met but exceeded guest expectations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Cal Hospitality has implemented a market leading contactless check-in experience for its guests at two of its properties, The Row Hotel, part of the Best Western Signature Collection, and The Catrina Hotel.
— Jimmy Palmer - COO, Stay Cal Hospitality
Stay Cal Hospitality, a trailblazer in the hospitality industry, proudly announces its partnership with DeviceThread, a leading provider of innovative solutions, to integrate Aavgo technology into its guest experience framework. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing guest interactions and operational efficiency within Stay Cal's esteemed hotels.
Key highlights of this implementation include:
ANYTIME secure, contactless check-in: The seamless integration between Aavgo and Devicethread enables guests to check in anytime to the hotel. Guests can check in just using the kiosk or can seek remote assistance with a live person through the kiosk depending on their level of comfort and need for assistance
UNIQUE operational value: Devicethread’s ability to monitor, manage and secure the smart-lock infrastructure enables better infrastructure management and improves staff efficiencies.
A unique and differentiated capability is assured code delivery that guarantees guests are never locked, a HUGE contributor for driving customer ratings and CSAT scores.
‘Out-of-battery’ reporting that is easy to use by staff - with little to no training - ensures smooth operations and efficient task planning
HEADROOM for smart infrastructure growth: Devicethread provides an easy-to-use platform that can support additional smart IoT device types to support the future vision of additional automation, further enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency
Jimmy Palmer, COO of Stay Cal Hospitality, lauded the integration's effectiveness in meeting guest expectations, remarking, "Our primary objective has consistently revolved around meeting and surpassing guest expectations. In today's hospitality landscape, guests prioritize convenience and autonomy above all else when selecting accommodations. Through the implementation of DeviceThread and AavGo's integrated solution, we've not only met but exceeded guest expectations. This collaboration has markedly elevated the check-in and overall stay experience for guests at our hotels."
Swamy Vishwanathan, CEO at Devicethread, said, “Witnessing the success demonstrated by the combined solution at these properties makes me confident that Devicethread and Aavgo can scale this success to tech-forward hotel chains and short-term rentals. We are fortunate to partner with Aavgo and deliver such combined solutions to drive the state of hospitality forward”
About Stay Cal Hospitality
Stay Cal Hospitality offers personalized service and proven expertise helping hotel owners and management companies successfully rebrand or develop new properties. We excel in the conceptualization, construction and management of hotels in destinations with high barriers of entry. Our team’s experience spans all aspects of hotel development and operations at all types of properties from charming inns to world-class hotels & resorts. Stay Cal is currently expanding and elevating its signature brand of lifestyle hotels. The hospitality company also partners with brands such as Marriott and IHG to develop select service properties that are known for their service, style, comfort and value. To learn more about Stay Cal, visit www.staycal.com.
About Devicethread
Devicethread’s vision is to revolutionize and standardize how the hospitality industry leverages its investment in smart IoT infrastructure. Devicethread enables hotels and short-term rentals to leverage their investment in smart IoT assets and turn them into a competitive advantage. We integrate existing investments in smart technologies into daily operations to personalize the experience for guests, protect and provide proactive, real-time control of infrastructure for staff, and improve operating margins for owners.
To learn more about Devicethread, visit www.devicethread.com
