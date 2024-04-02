Devicethread announces strategic partnership with Cloudbeds
Accelerates ‘contactless check-in’ for hotel and short-term rentals with its innovative smart access solution
Over time, the Devicethread platform will enable unification of the broader smart IoT ecosystem to include locks, thermostats, smart displays, TVs, and other sensors to enhance guest experiences.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devicethread, a leading provider of smart IoT infrastructure management for the hospitality industry today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, a global leader in hospitality management software.
This collaboration brings together Devicethread’s industry-leading smart hospitality capabilities and Cloudbeds’ award-winning hospitality (PMS) platform to provide an easy-to-deploy solution to customers for contactless check-in use cases in hotels and short-term rental properties. Customers can now take advantage of Devicethread’s capabilities that are natively integrated with the Cloudbeds platform to deliver this capability..
At Devicethread, we foresee a near-term future, where each hotel, across economy to luxury segments alike, offers its guests instant smart access to room and property amenities eliminating long waiting lines at the front desk - a distant memory of bygone era. Furthermore, Devicethread’s smart access capabilities deliver innovative operational capabilities that allow properties to personalize guest experiences at scale while adding new services & revenue streams to the topline.
Key highlights of this strategic partnership include:
- An end-to-end enterprise-grade solution to deliver contactless self check-in with the best business value in the industry.
- Tighter integration between Devicethread and Cloudbeds platform unlock newer use cases across guest experiences, operational task automations and connected hospitality services.
- Enable an easy path to other smart hospitality use cases beyond smart access with a common underlying platform.
Sebastien Leitner, Vice President of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, said, “Cloudbeds is dedicated to providing our hoteliers with seamless, easy-to-deploy solutions that improve and enhance the guest experience. We are excited to partner with Devicethread and bring their contactless self-check-in capabilities to our hoteliers.
Such sentiment has been validated by several Devicethread partners, hotel chains and short-term rental property owners.
Swamy Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder at Devicethread, said, “Over time, the Devicethread platform will furnish a layer of functionality to unify the entire smart IoT ecosystem, including locks, thermostats, smart displays, televisions, and additional sensors to enhance guest experiences, streamline operational efficiencies and boost staff productivity”.
About Cloudbeds
Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023.
About Devicethread
Devicethread’s vision is to revolutionize and standardize how the hospitality industry leverages its investment(s) in smart IoT infrastructure. It enables hotels and short-term rentals to leverage their investment in smart IoT assets and turn them into a competitive advantage. We integrate existing investments in smart technologies into daily operations to personalize the experience for guests, protect and provide proactive, real-time control of infrastructure for staff, and improve operating margins for owners.
To learn more about Devicethread, visit www.devicethread.com.
