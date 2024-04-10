Devicethread partners with Aavgo to raise the bar for 'contactless check-in' experiences
Hospitality benefits by improving its guest experience as well higher operational efficiencies
By combining our expertise with Devicethread's innovative solutions, we are empowering hotels to meet the evolving demands of guests while enhancing operational efficiency.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devicethread, the leading provider of smart IoT infrastructure management for the hospitality industry has partnered with Aavgo, a cloud-based SaaS technology company that offers solutions that directly impact hotels’ overall efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability.
— Sudhakar Patel - CEO, Aavgo
This collaboration brings together the Aavgo 360 Smart Reception kiosk and Devicethread’s AI platform to provide a seamless contactless check-in solution for guests and easy management of smart infrastructure for hospitality staff.
The partnership enables a Seamless Platform Integration: The integration of the Aavgo 360 platform with Devicethread’s AI powered platform enables seamless access for guests while providing unprecedented visibility and operational control of the smart lock infrastructure. Simply put, this enables guests to check in anytime to the hotel. Guests can check in just using the kiosk or can seek remote assistance with a live person through the kiosk depending on their level of comfort and need for assistance
Sudhakar Patel, CEO of Aavgo, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Devicethread and the transformative impact it brings to our hotel partners. By combining our expertise with Devicethread's innovative solutions, we are empowering hotels to meet the evolving demands of guests while enhancing operational efficiency."
In alignment with this sentiment, Swamy Vishwanathan, CEO of Devicethread, emphasized their shared dedication to innovation in the hospitality sector, saying, "Our collaboration with Aavgo underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation in the hospitality sector. Together, we are delivering solutions that not only address current challenges but also anticipate future needs, ultimately redefining the guest experience."
About Aavgo
Aavgo is taking the hospitality industry by storm with its cutting-edge cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that transform hotels’ operations. The exclusive 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer an all-in-one contactless solution tailored to enhance the overall customer experience while maximizing hotel profitability. With features such as contactless check-in, digital housekeeping, and lost keys, guests can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience, while hotels can reduce operational costs. Aavgo’s customer-centric approach and reputation for personalized technology make it the industry leader, serving clients across the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. Ready to transform your hotel operations? Choose Aavgo today!
About Devicethread
Devicethread’s vision is to revolutionize and standardize how the hospitality industry leverages its investment in smart IoT infrastructure. Devicethread enables hotels and short-term rentals to leverage their investment in smart IoT assets and turn them into a competitive advantage. We integrate existing investments in smart technologies into daily operations to personalize the experience for guests, protect and provide proactive, real-time control of infrastructure for staff, and improve operating margins for owners.
