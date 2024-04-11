Random Media Debuts the Second Installment of an Indie Film Favorite - VENGEANCE TURNS: VOLUME TWO
Emerging from the Past Comes a Vengeful Vigilante - Thriller Western Drama - Now Available on STREAMING VODLOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruano Films and indie film leader Random Media announce the exciting follow up to the hit indie streaming favorite, VENGEANCE TURNS, with an exciting second act, VENGEANCE TURNS: VOLUME TWO - now available on top VOD platforms including Amazon and Tubi, having debuted April 9, 2024.
The fantastic two volume Western epic introduced audiences to the story of Rebecca Falcon, widowed when her husband, son and daughter are killed in a brutal attack, where she barely survives. Rescued by Simon, the son of one of her attackers, she escapes and finds her away to a mysterious group called “The Lost People” where she is healed, and both are trained for revenge by the enigmatic “Delicate Poison” and “Ghost with Silent Knives Protects.” While all work closely with her, trying to help her overcome her past trauma, Rebecca – now re-inventing herself for revenge in the name ‘Mia’ – enters VOLUME TWO obsessed with finding and killing the men who took her family from her.
FILM TRAILER: https://youtu.be/LwhYONaMb4o
RETAIL: https://geni.us/VengeanceTurns2
LOGLINE: Rebecca Falcon rises from the carnage of her former life, hellbent on revenge as a bloodthirsty vigilante called Mia.
SHORT SYNOPSIS: Following a brutal attack in which her husband and children are murdered, and she is left for dead, Rebecca Falcon rises from the carnage of her former life hellbent on revenge as a bloodthirsty vigilante called Mia.
FULL SYNOPSIS: When her husband, son and daughter are killed in a brutal attack, Rebecca Falcon barely survives. She is rescued by Simon, the son of Jefferson Coletrain, one of her attackers. Simon sneaks her away to a mysterious group called “The Lost People” where she is healed, and both are trained by the enigmatic “Delicate Poison” and her brother “Ghost with Silent Knives Protects”. While all of them work closely with her, trying to help her overcome her past trauma, Rebecca – now calling herself Mia – remains obsessed with finding and killing the men who took her family from her.
About Random Media:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Director: Robert Christopher Smith
Writers: Robert Christopher Smith & Amanda Walsmith
Producers: Robert Christopher Smith, David Ruano, Luis & Letty Ruano, Ian Curbishley, Jess Be
Starring: Paola Luelmo, Azeem Vecchio, Jamald Gardner, Nevin Millan
Running Time: 01:26:40 Min
Language: English
Genre: Western, Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Availability/Price: varies by streaming platform (Amazon, GooglePlay, etc.)
PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK HERE:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/89ev066vbekn4x8nvdigd/h?rlkey=87d8ycu56emgyky26ub1qqyrr&dl=0
© 2022 Robert Christopher Smith
Rick Rhoades
High Roads Media & Brand
RickRhoades@HighroadsPR.com
VENGEANCE TURNS: Volume Two - TRAILER