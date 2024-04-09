U.S. Chamber Advances U.S.-Japan Economic and Trade Relationship at Roundtable Featuring Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Fumio Kishida

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Japan Business Council hosted the U.S.-Japan Executive Roundtable on Critical & Emerging Technologies featuring Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark, and U.S.-Japan Business Council Chairman Douglas L. Peterson. They were joined by Japan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Shigeo Yamada, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and top U.S. business leaders to discuss deepening U.S.-Japan cooperation on technology and the bilateral economic and trade relationship.

“Japan and the U.S. are indeed the cornerstone that should lead the international community for the prosperity and stability of the world,” Prime Minister Kishida said in his remarks.

Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, “Last fall, the U.S. Chamber traveled to Tokyo for our 60th annual U.S.-Japan Business Conference. At the start of that Conference, Prime Minister Kishida made clear that strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance is a top priority—one the U.S. Chamber is proud to share. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to forging the most dynamic economic partnership possible between our countries—and critical and emerging technology will be key to that. U.S.-Japan ties are anchored in our shared values: freedom and democracy, free enterprise, and the rule of law. Amid so much geopolitical uncertainty, American and Japanese leadership on the world stage is needed now more than ever.”

At the roundtable, CEOs and executives of USJBC member companies highlighted the importance of U.S.-Japan collaboration in AI governance and innovation, semiconductors, cybersecurity, supply chain resilience, and biopharmaceutical technologies. Participants also discussed energy security and emphasized the importance of U.S. LNG exports to Japan and other allies, especially in light of the Biden Administration’s moratorium on new U.S. LNG exports and global energy constraints.

Tuesday’s roundtable took place at the start of Prime Minister Kishida’s official visit to Washington, D.C. this week. He will hold a summit with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, address a joint session of Congress on Thursday, and partake in the first-ever trilateral summit between President Biden, himself, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will visit the Chamber this Friday, April 12. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last hosted a Japanese head of government in 2017, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with a group of U.S. executives.

The U.S. Chamber’s hosting of Prime Minister Kishida is part of its important work representing and advocating for U.S. business interests at home and abroad. Each year, the U.S. Chamber hosts dozens of heads of state and over 500 other senior officials from around the world at its headquarters. Last year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce led business delegations to 37 foreign capitals across every continent except Antarctica, providing access and insights for businesses expanding into new markets. The Chamber also represents the American business community at multilateral gatherings, including the Munich Security Conference, the UN General Assembly, APEC, and COP28.