Financial Education Instructors to Receive Awards on 10th Annual National Financial Educators Day
Financial educators are the true leaders of the financial literacy movement. It’s our honor to recognize these local heroes for their hard work and commitment.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To wrap up this year’s Financial Literacy Month celebration occurring across all of April, the last Friday of the month has been designated National Financial Educators Day. Since 2014, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has set this day aside to honor personal finance educators who have made significant contributions to empowering communities with excellent financial wellness instruction. Financial Educators Day falls on April 26 in 2024.
The NFEC takes this annual opportunity to honor and express appreciation for high-quality financial educators by giving them Financial Educators Day awards. In total, 1,032 of these awards have been presented since inception to instructors, content creators, volunteers, and other professionals who make powerful contributions to the financial wellness movement.
To become eligible for a FED award, educators must meet the NFEC’s standards for teacher qualification – the Framework for Teaching Personal Finance. This set of benchmarks outlines best practices for pedagogy, teacher training, and setting student outcome goals. Based on the latest empirical evidence, the standards use constructivist theory to define the qualifications and knowledge a well-prepared financial educator must have.
Education research has clarified the strong impact teachers make on learner accomplishments. Financial educators occupy a unique position in the field, possessing powerful ability not only to increase financial wellness among individuals, but also to contribute positively to the overall economy. Personal finance teachers do far more than just impart knowledge. They motivate people toward positive behavior change, empowering them to make informed financial decisions that help ensure their future security.
“Financial educators are the true leaders of this movement,” says Vince Shorb, the NFEC’s CEO. “We established Financial Educators Day to acknowledge their contributions to financial wellness at the community level. It’s our honor to recognize these local heroes for their hard work and commitment.”
The National Financial Educators Council is an IACET Accredited Provider that offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. As a Certified B Corporation® their social impact mission includes gathering empirical evidence to empower and support financial wellness initiatives throughout the U.S. and around the world.. The NFEC mobilizes a global team of financial wellness advocates and champions who are dedicated to promoting economic empowerment through education. The organization has an express mission to create a world where everyone is capable to make informed financial decisions that help them fulfill their personal, family, and community goals.
