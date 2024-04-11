Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority, TN, Streamlines Procurement with OpenGov
By streamlining the processes, the Authority can anticipate shorter procurement cycles and improved collaboration among teams.TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing challenges such as a lack of competitive bidding and a manual, paper-driven procurement cycle, the Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority in Tennessee recognized the need for a more efficient, digital solution. The Authority chose OpenGov for its ability to streamline procurement processes with cutting-edge automation and online capabilities.
As a pivotal hub for both passenger and cargo flights, the Authority required a procurement system that could handle the complexity and scale of its operations while enhancing departmental collaboration and efficiency. The selection of OpenGov Procurement was driven by its comprehensive suite of features, including an easy-to-use e-bid portal, automated solicitation software, and a web-based evaluations module, all designed to reduce time, increase supplier competition, and support local business initiatives.
The implementation of OpenGov Procurement will bring an increase in efficiency and transparency for the Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority. By streamlining the evaluation process and enhancing contract management, the Authority can anticipate not only shorter procurement cycles but also more competitive pricing and improved collaboration among teams. This initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the promotion of an inclusive and competitive business environment.
The Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
